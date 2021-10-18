Cytek Biosciences Inc (CTKB): Price Down $-0.76 (-3.16)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.64 (-2.67)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CTKB

At the moment, CTKB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.64 (-2.67%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CTKB has seen 3 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, CTKB ranks 60th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CTKB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CTKB’s price is down $-0.76 (-3.16%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 10 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CTKB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CTKB: Daily RSI Analysis CTKB’s RSI now stands at 68.2008.

CTKB and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

