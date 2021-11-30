Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK): Price Down $-0.42 (-1.08)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.42 (-1.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CYTK

At the time of this writing, CYTK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-1.08%) from the hour prior. CYTK has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CYTK ranks 261st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

CYTK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CYTK’s price is down $-0.42 (-1.08%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as CYTK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Cytokinetics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CYTK: Daily RSI Analysis For CYTK, its RSI is now at 0.

CYTK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

