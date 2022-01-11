Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK): Price Down $-0.76 (-2.12)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.76 (-2.12)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CYTK

Currently, CYTK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.76 (-2.12%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CYTK has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CYTK ranks 248th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

CYTK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CYTK’s price is down $-0.76 (-2.12%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as CYTK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on CYTK; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Cytokinetics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CYTK: Daily RSI Analysis For CYTK, its RSI is now at 12.8968.

CYTK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

