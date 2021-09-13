Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK): Price Now Near $30.17; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CYTK

Currently, CYTK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.37%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CYTK has seen 3 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, CYTK ranks 50th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CYTK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CYTK’s price is up $0.83 (2.81%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CYTK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CYTK: Daily RSI Analysis For CYTK, its RSI is now at 34.1564.

CYTK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For CYTK News Traders

Investors and traders in CYTK may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Cytokinetics Announces Results From REDWOOD-HCM and GALACTIC-HF Presented in Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting

Figure 1 Change from Baseline in NT-proBNP and NYHA Class Figure 2 Primary Outcome in Black Patients Enrolled in GALACTIC-HF Full Results from REDWOOD-HCM Demonstrate Improvements in Biomarkers and Heart Failure Symptoms in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treated with Aficamten Supporting Progression to Phase 3 Clinical Trial Additional Results from GALACTIC-HF Show Effect of Treatment with Omecamtiv Mecarbil in Black Patients Consistent with Overall Population and White Pa

