Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK): Price Now Near $41.72; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, CYTK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.45%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CYTK ranks 53rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

CYTK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CYTK’s price is up $0.58 (1.41%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CYTK has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CYTK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CYTK: Daily RSI Analysis For CYTK, its RSI is now at 100.

CYTK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

