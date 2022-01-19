D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS): Price Up $0 (0.25)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HEPS

At the moment, HEPS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. HEPS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, HEPS ranks 93rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HEPS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HEPS’s price is up $0 (0.25%) from the day prior. HEPS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HEPS: Daily RSI Analysis HEPS’s RSI now stands at 100.

HEPS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

