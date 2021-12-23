D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).