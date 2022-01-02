D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).