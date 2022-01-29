DA Davidson Comments on WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $4.15 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $56.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

