Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 765.0 days.

OTCMKTS DAIUF opened at $73.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. Daifuku has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $124.25.

DAIUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Daifuku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daifuku from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st.

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans