Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,986 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.76.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.07%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

