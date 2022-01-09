Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,878 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,532.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.77 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

