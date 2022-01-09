Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 451 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 100.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after purchasing an additional 771,865 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $35,200,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Hasbro by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,504,000 after acquiring an additional 317,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

