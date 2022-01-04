Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 172 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $595.58 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $630.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.29.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

