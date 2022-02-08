Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.48 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Daktronics by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 871,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 360,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

