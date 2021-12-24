Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $270.50

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 270.50 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.57), with a volume of 632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.25 ($3.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.68) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 326.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £602.85 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

