Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,881 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE AFG opened at $132.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.77. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

