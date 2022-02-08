Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $650,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Amgen by 2,671.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $223.53 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

