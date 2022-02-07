Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.1% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $79,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of DHR opened at $287.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,869 shares of company stock worth $27,808,950 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

