Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.52. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

