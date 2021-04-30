Danaher Corp (DHR): Price Now Near $254.86; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DHR

Currently, DHR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.19 (-0.46%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DHR has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DHR ranks 49th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

DHR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DHR’s price is down $-1.59 (-0.62%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as DHR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Danaher Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market