Danaher Corp (DHR): Price Now Near $267.95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DHR

Currently, DHR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.07%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DHR has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

DHR ranks 59th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

DHR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DHR’s price is down $-2.84 (-1.05%) from the day prior. DHR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Danaher Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.