Danaher Corp (DHR): Price Up $2.02 (0.84)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.54 (-0.63)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DHR

At the time of this writing, DHR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.54 (-0.63%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, DHR ranks 13th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DHR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DHR’s price is up $2.02 (0.84%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Danaher Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.