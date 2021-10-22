Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ): Price Now Near $70.89; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DQ

At the moment, DQ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.5 (-0.7%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row DQ has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, DQ ranks 134th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DQ’s price is down $-1.32 (-1.82%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row DQ has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DQ’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DQ: Daily RSI Analysis DQ’s RSI now stands at 33.9921.

DQ and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market