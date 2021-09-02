Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ): Price Up $5.74 (9.42)% Over Past Day, Down $-3.09 (-4.43)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DQ

Currently, DQ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.09 (-4.43%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, DQ ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DQ’s price is up $5.74 (9.42%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Daqo New Energy Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DQ: Daily RSI Analysis DQ’s RSI now stands at 65.3759.

DQ and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

