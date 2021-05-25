Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI): Price Now Near $141.24; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DRI

At the time of this writing, DRI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.07%) from the hour prior. DRI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, DRI ranks 50th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DRI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DRI’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.08%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Darden Restaurants Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.