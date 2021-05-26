Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI): Price Up $1.09 (0.78)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.94 (-0.66)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DRI

Currently, DRI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.94 (-0.66%) from the hour prior. DRI has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, DRI ranks 25th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DRI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DRI’s price is up $1.09 (0.78%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Darden Restaurants Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.