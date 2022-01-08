David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $2,558,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 16.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 406,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 40.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

