David O. Watson Sells 1,200 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $20,117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $22,120,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index