Davis Selected Advisers Sells 49,306 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49,306 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $916,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,352.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,394.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,194.23.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

