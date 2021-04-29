Davita Inc (DVA): Price Now Near $113.8; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DVA

Currently, DVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on DVA; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Healthcare stocks, DVA ranks 9th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DVA’s price is up $0.49 (0.43%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row DVA has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Davita Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market