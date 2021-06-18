Davita Inc (DVA): Price Now Near $122.94; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DVA

At the moment, DVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.12%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DVA ranks 53rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

DVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DVA’s price is down $-0.66 (-0.53%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on DVA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Davita Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.