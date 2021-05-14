Davita Inc (DVA): Price Now Near $125.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DVA

At the time of this writing, DVA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.65 (-0.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DVA’s price is down $-0.37 (-0.29%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Davita Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Extraordinary Nurses at DaVita Kidney Care Honored with DAISY Awards

DaVita Kidney Care today announced that 60 of its nephrology nurses were honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses® during National Nurses Week. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate care that nurses provide to patients and families every day.

