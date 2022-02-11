DCC (LON:DCC) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($98.04) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($103.31) to GBX 8,349 ($112.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut DCC to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($93.31) to GBX 5,550 ($75.05) in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,046.17 ($95.28).

LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,486 ($87.71) on Wednesday. DCC has a one year low of GBX 5,476 ($74.05) and a one year high of GBX 6,684 ($90.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,084.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,083.49.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Articles