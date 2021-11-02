DCP Midstream LP (DCP): Price Down $-1.01 (-3.22)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.62 (-1.99)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DCP

Currently, DCP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.62 (-1.99%) from the hour prior. DCP has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, DCP ranks 90th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DCP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DCP’s price is down $-1.01 (-3.22%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 20 day changed directions on DCP; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DCP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DCP: Daily RSI Analysis DCP’s RSI now stands at 8.7649.

DCP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

