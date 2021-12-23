DCP Midstream LP (DCP): Price Now Near $25.43; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DCP

Currently, DCP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (0.53%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, DCP ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DCP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DCP’s price is up $0.26 (1.01%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on DCP; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DCP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DCP: Daily RSI Analysis For DCP, its RSI is now at 78.2082.

DCP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

