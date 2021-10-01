DCP Midstream LP (DCP): Price Up $0.11 (0.39)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.1 (-0.35)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DCP

Currently, DCP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as DCP has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, DCP ranks 28th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DCP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DCP’s price is up $0.11 (0.39%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. DCP Midstream LP’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DCP: Daily RSI Analysis DCP’s RSI now stands at 89.7436.

DCP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

