Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Camden National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

