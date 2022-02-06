Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 4,075 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,556,000 after acquiring an additional 85,973 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nelnet by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NNI opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

