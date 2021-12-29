Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Trading Down 0.2%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 40,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 129,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCRNU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

