Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH): Price Now Near $8.23; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, DCPH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, DCPH ranks 132nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

At the moment, DCPH’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.96%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as DCPH has now gone down 9 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For DCPH, its RSI is now at 27.1186.

DCPH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

