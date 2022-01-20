Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH): Price Up $0.27 (3.18)% Over Past Day, Up $0.36 (4.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DCPH

At the moment, DCPH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.36 (4.29%) from the hour prior. DCPH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, DCPH ranks 112th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DCPH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DCPH’s price is up $0.27 (3.18%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row DCPH has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DCPH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DCPH: Daily RSI Analysis For DCPH, its RSI is now at 44.4444.

DCPH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

