DeepOnion Market Cap Achieves $3.57 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $1,502.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018837 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011088 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,613,489 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

