Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $398.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $398.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $405.18.

Shares of DE opened at $341.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

