Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $369.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $298.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

