Deere & Co (DE): Price Now Near $338.47; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DE

At the moment, DE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.49 (-0.14%) from the hour prior. DE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Machinery stocks, DE ranks 89th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DE’s price is down $-2.86 (-0.84%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DE’s price action over the past 90 days.