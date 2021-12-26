DeFiSocial Gaming Market Capitalization Reaches $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.16 or 0.08062495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,830.46 or 0.99786910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00052784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

