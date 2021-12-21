DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $50,000 in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sonos by 123.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).