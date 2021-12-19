DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,479 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).