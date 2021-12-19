DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $72.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

